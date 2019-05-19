Lok Sabha elections 2019: In crucial final phase, 13 seats to vote today

Thirteen Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will go to polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections Sunday. Polling will be held in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Maharajganj, Kushin-agar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, and Robertsganj.

Advertising

One of the significant seats in this phase is Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election. Unlike last time, when both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as Congress candidate Ajay Rai were pitted against him, this time, Modi’s fight is largely against Congress candidate Ajai Rai. While SP, which had got the seat in alliance, wanted to field former BSF personnel Tej Bahadur Yadav, his nomination was rejected on technical grounds. Shalini Yadav is contesting as SP candidate from Varanasi.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All you need to know

Last time, Modi had won the seat getting 5.81 lakh votes, which amounted to around 56 per cent of the votes polled, while Kejriwal had got nearly two lakh votes, which was around 20 per cent of the votes polled. Congress, BSP and SP had got about 7, 5 and 4 per cent of votes respectively.

Another significant seat is Gorakhpur that was represented by Yogi Adityanath in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017 before he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. BJP, however, lost the seat, which was vacated by Adityanath, to SP candidate Praveen Nishad during bypolls last year. This time, the BJP has pitted Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur against Congress’s Madhusudan Tripathi and Rambhual Nishad of the SP.

Mirzapur is represented by Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel, who had won the seat last time by a margin of around two lakh votes. While BSP candidate had stood second, Congress’s Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, who is again contesting against Anupriya had stood third. Other seats such as Ghosi, which has come into limelight for absconding alliance candidate Atul Rai, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Salempur, Ballia and Robertsganj, all won by BJP candidates during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.