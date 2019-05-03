Lok Sabha elections 2019: In BJP general secretary’s poll speech, Balakot, Azhar major issues

BJP General Secretary (Organization) Dinesh Kumar made Balakot strike and Masood Azhar’s blacklisting the major poll issue for Chandigarh during his address at Law Bhawan in Sector 37 here on Thursday.

Advertising

Dinesh Kumar stated that it is the BJP’s biggest achievement that “the government destroyed the terror launch pads after entering into Pakistan’s territory”. “The work of eliminating terrorism has been done only by the BJP’s Modi government… this you will have to admit,” he said.

“Pulwama ka kaand hua, hamare desh ke pradhan mantri ji ne kaha ki in sanikon ka khoon behna vyarth nahi jayega. Main badhai dena chahta hun sarkar ko ki unhone Pakistan ke ghar mein ghus ke aatankwadiyon ke campon ko nasht karne ka kaam kiya….ye BJP ki kendriya sarkar ki sabse badi uplabdhi hai,” he said. On Masood Azhar’s blacklisting, he said it was PM Modi who took up the issue with the UNO and Azhar has been blacklisted now.

“In 70 saalon mein Congress ne terrorists ko khada kiya or wahi iska shikar hui,” he added. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Kirron Kher as their candidate from Chandigarh this Lok Sabha election. Dinesh Kumar was addressing the gathering at an event where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had to visit. Reacting to BJP general secretary (organisation)’s speech, city Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that it was a violation of the model code of conduct.

“How petty it is that you are using the sacrifice made by our forces for elections! Clearly, the Election Commission has stated that you can’t seek votes in the name of martyrs. It is a violation of the model code of conduct and we will complain to the Election Commission,” Chhabra told Chandigarh Newsline. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Dinesh Kumar said, “Sabhi log bol rahe hain ye to jo hua hai…aapko bhi khushi manani chaeye iski to…(Everyone is talking about it…you should also be happy about it.”