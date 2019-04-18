Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to vote without Voter ID card, how to locate polling booth?

Lok Sabha Elections 2019, How to Vote and Find your Polling Booth online: The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began Thursday at 7:00 am. Voting is underway across 95 constituencies in 11 states and one Union Territory. Apart from this, voting is also underway for 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha and 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Polling in Vellore, which was scheduled for today, was cancelled by the Election Commission in the wake of cash seizures allegedly from the home of DMK candidate Kathir Anand, son of party treasurer Duraimurugan. Polling in East Tripura constituency has also been deferred from April 18 to April 23, state deputy CEO Suman Rakshit said.

Here are a few points which will help you to cast your vote:

How to find your election polling booth?

* Voters can call the helpline number 1950 to check their polling booth. (Please add your STD code before dialling)

* Voters can also go to https://electoralsearch.in/

* A Voter Helpline App has also been set up by the Election Commission for helping the voters to check their polling booth.

* For polling station location, SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

How to vote without Voter ID card?

If you don’t have a Voter ID card, worry not. The Election Commission has allowed other identity proof documents for casting your vote. The ID proofs which you can carry are:

* Passport

* Driving License

* Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

* Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies

* PAN card

* Aadhaar card

* Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

* MNREGA Job Card (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee)

* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

* Pension document with photograph

* Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

How to check if your name is on voter list by SMS?

* To check if your name is on the voters’ list, SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950

(EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card)

For example- If your EPIC is 12345678, SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950