How to Find Polling booth in Delhi: List of Polling Booths in Delhi for Lok Sabha Election 2019

Polling Booth List Delhi: The states which vote tomorrow are Delhi (7), Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Haryana (10), Uttar Pradesh (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), and West Bengal (8).

59 constituencies across six states and one Union Territory will cast their vote tomorrow.(Express photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi Polling Booth List: Voters from 59 constituencies across six states and one Union Territory will cast their vote in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. The states which vote tomorrow are Delhi (7), Bihar (8), Jharkhand (4), Haryana (10), Uttar Pradesh (14), Madhya Pradesh (8), and West Bengal (8).

How to find your polling booth

# Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth
# Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)
# For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

How to vote: What is the voting process at polling booth?

# The polling official will check your name on the voter list and check your ID proof.
# The official will ink your finger, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).
# You will have to deposit the slip at the third polling official and show your inked finger and then proceed to the polling booth.
# Record your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM); You will hear a beep sound.
# Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate serial No., Name and Symbol shall be visible for 7 seconds before it drops in the sealed VVPAT box.
# You can press NOTA, None of the Above, if you don’t like any candidate; it’s the last button on the EVM.
# For more information, please see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/
# Mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth

