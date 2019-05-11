How to check name in the Voter list of Delhi for Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Delhi Voter List: The sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections will see voting across 59 constituencies in six states and one Union Territory. Seven seats in Delhi, eight constituencies in Bihar, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, eight seats in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight seats in West Bengal will go on polls tomorrow.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

In the national capital, ruling AAP and Congress are locked in a fight on all the seven seats. The high-octane poll campaigning saw a plethora of stars in support of their parties. Hema Malini and Sunny Deol provided the Bollywood quotient to BJP, while Raj Babbar and Nagma added the star status to Congress. For AAP, Prakash Raj, Swara Bhaskar, and Gul Panag were the stars who campaigned.

Here is how you can vote in Delhi elections

You can vote only if your name appears in the Voter List (also known as Electoral Roll). Voters can find information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates and timings, identity cards and electronic voting machines (EVM).

How to vote: How to check your name on voter list?

# Logging on to electoralsearch.in

# Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example – If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

# Download Voter Helpline App