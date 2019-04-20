Congress Achilles Heel in Haryana: Four Lok Sabha seats where it is yet to declare candidates

The four Haryana parliamentary constituencies where Indian National Congress has not been able to announce (read finalise) its candidates for May 12 Lok Sabha polls, have remained extremely contentious for the party for the last two decades.

Advertising

While the party declared its candidates for the other six constituencies, no final decision has yet been taken on Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar and Sonipat. Congress’s track record in these four seats had as such not been very impressive, lately.

In 2014 polls, out of 36 assembly constituencies that fall under these four parliamentary constituencies, Congress could barely win six – Gannaur, Rai, Kharkhoda, Gohana, Baorda (all five under Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency) and Kaithal (in Kurukshetra). The party could not win a single assembly segment in Karnal and Hisar parliamentary constituencies.

Two assembly segments of Adampur and Hansi under Hisar parliamentary constituency were won by Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), which later merged into the Congress in 2016.

Advertising

Because of the delay by the party high command in approving the candidates for these constituencies, Haryana Congress leaders and party workers are getting jittery.

Click here for more election news

“Time is running out. In a scenario, where ruling party’s candidates have started filing nominations and have begun their campaigns full-throttle, our prospective candidates are not clear about their fate. The party high command should take a decision at the earliest,” said a senior Congress leader, not willing to be named. April 23 is last day for candidates to file their nomination papers in Haryana.

The 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana goes to polls on May 12.

In the current Lok Sabha, party has only one MP from Haryana. In the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, it has 15 MLAs. Congress is trying to make a comeback in Lok Sabha from Haryana in the upcoming polls.

Deepender Singh Hooda, a three-time MP and son of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the only Congress leader who could secure a win in Haryana in the 2014 General Elections.

Congress’ performance in the 2014 assembly polls too was equally dismal when it slipped to third position as BJP got an absolute majority winning 47 seats and the Indian National Lok Dal 19. At least 37 Congress candidates had lost their security deposits.

At a time when the ruling BJP has declared all its candidates, many filled nominations too, Congress is still looking to Delhi for a final go ahead.

Party insiders say that the delay is mainly because of the deadlock on seat sharing in Delhi and Haryana that is going on between between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the past several days. The Haryana Congress leaders are not in favour of entering into an alliance with AAP-JJP combine.

As far as Lok Sabha polls are concerned, it was in 2004 and 2009, that the then Congress candidate Dr Arvind Sharma had won from Karnal constituency. However, this time he is BJP’s nominee from Rohtak.

Similarly, from Kurukshetra too, Congress leader Naveen Jindal had won in 2004 and 2009, but in 2014, Jindal was defeated by BJP’s then candidate Raj Kumar Saini. Jindal is again in the race of Congress ticket from Kurukshetra, while Saini, who quit BJP and floated a new political outfit Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), is not contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

In Sonipat, after 1991, Congress won in 2009 but again lost the seat to BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Kaushik is once again BJP’s nominee from the constituency.

Advertising

In Hisar too, former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi had won the bypoll as HJC candidate in 2011. He, however, lost to then INLD candidate Dushyant Chautala in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Subsequently, in October 2014, Kuldeep contested assembly polls from Adampur constituency and won. It was in 2009, Congress had last won in Hisar when its then candidate Jai Prakash had defeated INLD’s Surender Singh Barwala.