In poll season, Haryana in mission mode to save its ‘black beauties’

Amid political heat in the country, about 4,000 officials in Haryana are in a mission mode to inoculate famous Murrah buffaloes, which are often called ‘black beauty’ by the farmers, and cows with advance vaccination to prevent them from two deadly and contagious diseases.

The central government has selected Haryana for a pilot project to use a dual vaccine to control both diseases altogether.

Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department’s Joint Director Dr OP Chhikara told The Sunday Express Saturday that almost 80% of about 65 lakh buffaloes in Haryana belong to Murrah breed.

Murrah buffaloes are known for high yield, up to 32 kg of milk a day, which is almost double than that of an ordinary buffalo. In 2013, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh had bought a buffalo worth Rs 25 lakh from Haryana, however, normally they fetch up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

As many as 517 animals had died due to ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease in Fatehabad and Sirsa district in 2018. Officials said that Haemorrhagic Septicaemia, which is commonly known as ‘Gal Ghotu’ disease, was also responsible for some of these deaths.

Chhikara said that a new vaccination programme has been launched to prevent both diseases with a combined dose. “Apart from buffaloes and cows, their calves above the age of four months are being covered for inoculation with this vaccine. As many as 30 lakh cattle head out of total 70 lakh eligible animals have already been covered under the campaign which was launched from April 1. We hope to cover whole eligible buffalo and cattle population in the state by May 10. The second phase of the vaccination will be conducted after six months. After that our animals will be safe from both diseases,” said Chhikara, who is a nodal officer of the vaccination campaign in the state.

“Earlier, the department used to vaccinate the animals four times in a year; twice for the prevention of Foot and Mouth Disease and twice for the prevention of Haemorrhagic Septicaemia, which is commonly known as ‘Gal Ghotu’, leading to great stress to the animals. With the start of this dual vaccine, the animals will be vaccinated only twice a year,” said Chhikara.

The Haryana government has constituted state level, divisional level and district level monitoring committees of officers of the department and scientist from the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar for proper implementation of this vaccination campaign.

“The vaccination will ensure timely prevention from both of the deadly and contagious diseases. To know the impact of the dual vaccine, we will collect samples from 5,600 animals to ascertain how much immunity has improved after the vaccination. On the basis of our report, other states will be able to follow this model of duel vaccine.”