Lok Sabha elections 2019: Two seats, Badal couple and a mystery

Facing an anti-incumbency wave, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Union cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is going all out, with support from party president and husband Sukhbir Singh Badal, to hold on to the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertising

Though the party has not formally announced her name from Bathinda seat for the May 19 Lok Sabha polls, sources in the SAD said that it was a foregone conclusion that party will retain her from the constituency that she has been representing for two consecutive terms.

The husband-wife duo, in the recent past, have held series of meeting at “grass root” levels to obtain feedback from the party workers and leaders to chalk out the strategy for the polls, said an Akali councillor of Bathinda Municipal Corporation.

The councillor said that earlier the Badals used to interact with them through the local party MLA or the constituency in-charge of the party, but in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, they have started establishing direct contact with the councillor level leaders.

“They now know and address councillors by name,” the party leader said. In recent times, Sukhbir and Harsimrat have had held direct meetings with the councillors, including one-on-one meetings, at Bathinda and their native village Badal.

The councillor said that two such meetings were held in Badal village and a number of meetings in Bathinda, including a one on one with Harsimrat where she asked councillors about the reasons which led to party’s debacle in majority of the assembly segments of Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency in 2017 state elections.

Bathinda parliamentary constituency has nine assembly segments, out of which SAD won on two in 2017 – former chief minister and Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal winning from Lambi and Dilraj Singh Bhunder winning from Sardulgarh segment. While Aam Aadmi Party won Bathinda (Rural), Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Mansa and Budhlada assembly segments, Congress emerged victorious on Bathinda (Urban) and Bhucho Mandi.

READ | Law needed to hold parties backing out on promises accountable: Parkash Singh Badal

In her debut election in 2009 from Bathinda, Harsimrat had defeated Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, the Congress nominee in that election, by over 1.2 lakh votes. In 2014, she defeated Sukhbir Singh Badal’s estranged cousin Manpreet Singh Badal, who had formed People’s Party of Punjab after parting ways with SAD and contested the polls in alliance with Congress. In 2014, her winning margin was less than 20,000 votes.

SAD had been in a bind whether to field Harsimrat from Bathinda for the May 19 election or to shift her to Ferozepur, which the party considers a “safer” and “easier” seat to win. But, with opponents throwing challenges at Harsimrat, SAD think tank is divided – a section pushing for shifting her to Ferozepur, and another insisting that she contests from Bathinda only so that opponents may not target her saying that she had run away.

A group of Bathinda councillors even went to Delhi residence of Harsimrat earlier this month to “request her to contest from Bathinda only.” A councillor said that when “we requested that she should contest from Bathinda only, she told that she would go by whatever party would decide”.

To “lead from front”, SAD president is also likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Ferozepur, a senior party leader said. “A section of party leaders feel that Sukhbir should contest from Bathinda and Harsimrat be shifted to Ferozepur. This would be a win win situation for party. In Bathinda, the anti-incumbency factor could be taken care of and opponents cannot accuse Badals of running away as a Badal family member only would be contesting from Bathinda,” said the party leader.

Veteran SAD and Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, however, said it would be Harsimrat who would contest from Bathinda. Bhunder said to motivate party leaders, there had been discussions that Sukhbir should be fielded from Ferozepur.