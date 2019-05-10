Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here’s what Delhi’s first-time voters want

The Union Territory of Delhi, which votes on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, will see over 90,000 first-time voters. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 8.4 crore first-time voters, which is 1.5 crore more than 2014, are exercising their franchise in 2019.

We take opinion from some of the first-time voters on various critical issues taking the centrestage this election season.

What should be the new government’s priority when it comes to power?

Shubham Samta, a third-year mass media student

I want the new government to increase the employment rate. It is being said that the employment rate will grow only by or after 2022, but we cannot afford to wait that long. People like me are stepping into the world of jobs very soon. As of now, only those people get jobs who are rich and can bribe their way to it, or who have contacts.

Are you in favour of statehood to Delhi?

Ashish Misra, a graduate working as radio jockey

Delhi should not be given full statehood because as a Union Territory (UT), the national capital gets the benefits of the Centre as well as the state. While Delhi isn’t that big to be qualified as a state, full statehood will come with its own set of problems.

Ayush Garg, a third-year BJMC student

If Delhi is declared as a state, then the state government can take control of some of the important services like Delhi Police. Garg also said statehood would lead to smooth functioning of the government.

What changes have you seen in Delhi in the past 5 years?

Urvashi Dubey, a second-year B.Com student

The Arvind Kejriwal government’s contribution in the education sector has been immense. He has also provided doorstep delivery of around 30-40 services, one of them being the KYC. The government has also provided free water and cheap electricity. Another milestone is the mohalla clinic services in the health sector.

What is your opinion on the odd-even rule in Delhi?

Tanya Dubey, an intern with an event company

Though the odd-even rule inconvenienced us, it was a good initiative and definitely brought about a drop in the levels of pollution in the city.

Did demonetisation inconvenience you or your family?

Rahul Bohra, a 2nd year BBA student

When demonetisation was announced on the night of November 8, 2016, I had gone to buy dinner. The shopkeeper refused to accept the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, saying Modi ji has banned them. Then, we had to stand in long queues to withdraw money from ATMs. I know of families that had weddings faced a lot of hardships. Demonetisation’s main motive was to bring black money back to India but I don’t think that happened.

How do you think should issues be resolved with Pakistan?

Hina Mirza, a 2nd-year B.Com student

There is just one-word answer to this question: TALK. If all of the country starts shouting anti-Pakistan slogans, then the Army would also think that this is what the country wants. But that’s not exactly what we want. We want a solution to the problem, not another problem. That one-day airstrike (Balakot) cost us more than Rs 500 crore. And at this time, we cannot afford a war. It is also written in Gita that ‘war is the last option.

Do you think the government has shifted from crucial issues to topics like Ram Mandir?

Ashish Misra, a graduate working as radio jockey

I feel the present BJP government is serving its own motive, that of “Hindu Rashtra”. We don’t want a Hindu Rashtra or Hindu Swarajya, we want a government that will work for our welfare. Although I’m a Brahmin, I don’t care about Ram Mandir. I might be labelled ‘anti-national’ for that. Work on Ayodhya’s development, not on the construction or demolition of the Ram mandir.