Lok Sabha elections 2019 first phase: All you need to know

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 First Phase Poll Dates, Schedule, Constituencies List: With the seven-phase 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019 scheduled to kick off on April 11, preparations by political parties are in full swing to make as much impact on the public through their rigorous campaigns. In the first phase, a total of 91 constituencies across 20 states of the country will go to polls.

The states/UTs and constituencies going to polls on April 11

Andhra Pradesh

Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajamundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Assam

Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur

Bihar

Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Chhattisgarh

Bastar

Jammu & Kashmir

Baramulla, Jammu

Maharashtra

Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Vhandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim

Manipur

Outer Manipur, Inner Manipur

Meghalaya

Shillong, Tura

Mizoram

Mizoram

Nagaland

Nagaland

Odisha

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

Sikkim

Sikkim

Telangana

Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkagiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam

Tripura

Tripura West

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar

West Bengal

Coochbehar, Alipurduar

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep

Andaman & Nicobar islands

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The last date for filing nomination papers for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections was March 25, 2019.

The key players

Andhra Pradesh

All the 25 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh will go to elections in the first phase. The key parties in the state are Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress (YSRC) Party.

Among the prominent politicians in the state are Galla Jayadev, who will seek re-election from Guntur and has been pitted against TDP turncoat Modugula Venugopal, fielded by YSRC.

In Vishakhapatnam, ex-IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana is contesting from Jana Sena Party, while TDP has named MV Sri Bharat, an educationist, and the son-in-law of actor-politician N Balakrishna. The BJP candidate is Purandeswari, a former union minister, and daughter of NTR and sister of Balakrishna.

The contest in the Araku Lok Sabha constituency has become interesting after senior Congress leader V Kishore Chandra Deo switched to the TDP and was named the party candidate from the seat, which si reserved for STs. The Congress fielded his daughter, V Sruthi Devi, from Araku. Read | Andhra Pradesh: Key constituencies and players to watch out for Lok Sabha polls.

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the four states that will have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The key leaders fielded by BJP are Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao from Arunachal West and East seats respectively. They will be up against Congress leaders Ninong Ering and Takam Sanjoy.

Assam

Protests across Assam against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had cast a shadow on the NDA’s prospects in the North-East but with the AGP back in the NDA fold after severing ties with them, the BJP will hope to regain its momentum in the region. Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF is one of the key players in the state, besides the Congress.

The prominent candidates in the first phase of polls include Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and AGP’s Mani Madhav Mahanta from Kaliabor, former bureaucrat MGVK Bhanu (Congress) and state minister Pallab Lochan Das (BJP) from Tezpur, state Power Minister Tapan Gogoi (BJP) and Sushant Borgohain (Congress) from Jorhat and former MP Pawan Singh and sitting MP Rameshwar Teli (BJP) from Dibrugarh and Anil Buragohain (Congress) and sitting MP Pradhan Boruah (BJP) from Lakhimpur.

Bihar

Bihar is set to see a mouth-watering contest between the JD(U)-BJP-LJP alliance and the Mahagathbandhan of Congress, RJD and RLSP.

The Nawada constituency, which is going to the polls in the first phase, has been given to BJP ally LJP, which has fielded Chandan Kumar. Nawada sitting MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed his displeasure over the BJP’s decision to shift him to Begusarai, where he will face CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

The RJD has, however, fielded Vibha Devi, wife of rape convict Rajballabh Yadav, from Nawada. The Grand Alliance, which also includes HAM, has also pitted RLSP state president Bhudev Chaudhary against Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, from the Jamui seat.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, BJP has fielded John Barla from the Alipurduar seat while Jayanta Saha will contest from Jalpaiguri. The Trinamool Congress has announced Dasrath Turkey and Bijou Chandra Barman from the constituencies respectively.

Chhattisgarh

Congress has nominated Dipak Baij for the Maoist-hit Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh while BSP has fielded Aaytu Ram Mandavi from the seat. BJP, on the other hand, has restored hope in its sitting MP Dinesh Kashyap.

Jammu & Kashmir

Among the two constituencies going to polls in the first phase — Baramulla and Jammu — the former will see a multi-cornered contest as a total of 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the north Kashmir seat.

BJP, Congress, PDP, People’s Conference, and the National Conference are the prominent parties which will be contesting elections.

Mohammad Maqbool War from BJP, Farooq Ahmad Mir from Congress, NC leader and former J&K Legislative Assembly speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone and PDP’s Abdul Qayoom Wani are the key candidates to lock horns in the first phase.