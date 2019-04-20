EC directs Eros Now to stop online streaming of web series on PM Modi

Days after deferring the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission Saturday directed Eros Now to stop online streaming of the web series on the life of PM Modi until further orders.

Titled as ‘Modi – The journey of a common man, the web series was released on April 3, and till now, 5 episodes have been released. The web series is directed by Umesh Shukla of OMG: Oh My God fame, and stars Mahesh Thakur essaying the role of PM Modi, along with an ensemble cast.

The Election Commission directed the platform to stop further streaming of the series and to remove the content, which is already online, till any further order.

“In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current general elections to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited,” said the poll panel.

Last week, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had written the poll panel saying that the web series was streaming online without any certification from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and had asked for an FIR to be registered against Eros Now.

In its April 10 order postponing the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’, the poll panel had said “Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media…during the operation of MCC.”