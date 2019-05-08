EC orders repolling at 168 booths in West Tripura constituency

The Election Commission (EC) Wednesday ordered repolling in 168 polling booths of West Tripura parliamentary constituency – the highest for any Lok Sabha constituency in the ongoing elections. The repolling is scheduled for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections – May 12, from 7 am to 5 pm.

Advertising

The commission declared the voting held at these polling stations void based on reports submitted by the chief electoral officer, special observer and the returning officer.

Retired IAS officer and former Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi, who was appointed Special Observer for Tripura on April 22, had recommended repolling in 131 polling stations in his report to EC recently, on the ground that the “poll process was vitiated”.

The EC’s number is much more than the recommendation reported by the special observer.

Advertising

Earlier, Tripura Congress had alleged that the EC is under political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. The party also warned that it would move the Supreme Court if repolls are not held in at least 850 polling stations.

The constituency which underwent polling on April 11 has 1,679 polling booths. The state has two Lok Sabha seats – West Tripura and East Tripura.