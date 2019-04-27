What can foxes, jackals and a parrot do when lion and tiger have joined hands: Fadnavis

Advertising

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the “foxes, jackals and a parrot have become redundant” after the “lion and tiger” joined hands in the state, implying that the Congress-NCP stood no chance against the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The tiger and lion have joined hands. So it is anybody’s guess what will be the outcome of the election… What could the foxes, jackals and parrots, who have come together, deliver,” Fadnavis said at a public rally at BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Although the CM did not name any political party or leader, the apparent reference to the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as foxes, jackals and parrots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a lion and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena president as tiger seemed obvious and struck a chord with the massive gathering.

Claiming that there would be a huge hue and cry over his statement, the chief minister claimed it was only a “jungle analogy”, and not meant to undermine any individual or party as animals.

“In 2014, people voted in name of Narendra Modi. In 2019, people will vote for work done by Modi,” he said.

While asserting that the poll percentage in the first three phases of elections in the state was a clear indicator that the scales were tipped in favour of the saffron parties, he said: “In 2014, there was a (Modi) wave. In 2019, we sense tsunami.”

Earlier, Fadnavis had shared the stage with Modi, Uddhav and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale in a show of strength ahead of the April 29 voting.

He said the Modi-led government had displayed tremendous willpower when it came to the transformation of Mumbai or India and tackling terrorism.

Fadnavis also attributed the mega projects undertaken in the state, from Metro rail to water transport, to the “Mumbai Makeover” plan under Modi regime.

The local railway projects received Rs 65,000 crore allocations for Mumbai, he said, which was the highest so far.

Addressing the crowd earlier in the evening, Sena president Uddhav said his decision to align with the BJP was justified as both the parties were founded on “Hindutva nationalism”.

Reaffirming Sena’s unconditional support to the BJP, he said: “We support abrogation of Article 370 and (construction of a) grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.” Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, was seen among the audience at the Prime Minister’s rally. Anant, who was seated in the front row among the audience at the poll rally in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, reportedly told a Marathi news channel that he was there to “listen to Modi and support the nation”.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani had endorsed the candidature of Congress leader Milind Deora from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.