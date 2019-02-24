Delhi: Former MPs, MLAs, morcha leaders in BJP’s LS ticket race

With the BJP expected to announce Lok Sabha candidates for the capital’s seven constituencies in the first week of March, the jostle for tickets is on in full swing, with aspirants ranging from morcha presidents to core members of the Delhi BJP to former MPs and MLAs.

Advertising

BJP sources said Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan could emerge as a frontrunner from the East Delhi constituency, while Vijay Goel could be given a chance to contest from Chandni Chowk.

Vardhan was an MLA from Krishna Nagar constituency, which falls in East Delhi, from 1993 to 2013. On Thursday, he inaugurated a multi-level parking in Krishna Nagar.

While Goel’s tenure as Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan ends next year, he has in the past been an MP from Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk.“I am very happy with my Rajya Sabha tenure. As a party leader, my duty is to follow instructions of party seniors,” Goel said.

Others in the race from East Delhi include Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal, MP Maheish Girri, Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh and MLA Om Prakash Sharma. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta is learnt to be among names being considered from Chandni Chowk.

A senior BJP leader said the party has held discussions on fielding cricketer Gautam Gambhir from the New Delhi constituency. “Senior leaders are in talks with him,” the leader claimed. Gambhir, when contacted, said he has not had a discussion on this issue. Asked if he would be open to contesting on a BJP ticket, he said, “I don’t know… I have no answer to this… I have not decided about it.”

Others in the race from New Delhi include incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and Delhi BJP general secretaries Ravinder Gupta and Rajesh Bhatia.

A senior leader said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former MLA Mohan Singh Bisht are in the race for the North East constituency. From West Delhi, names doing the rounds include incumbent MP Pravesh Verma, former MLA Pawan Sharma and former mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat; while from the North West constituency, MP Udit Raj, national vice-president Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Delhi BJP SC Morcha president Mohanlal Gihara are in the fray.

Advertising

From South Delhi constituency, the incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri, national general secretary Anil Jain and former MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri are in the running, it is learnt.