Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates announced: Here’s how political leaders reactedhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-dates-announced-heres-how-political-leaders-reacted-5619443/

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates announced: Here’s how political leaders reacted

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took jibes at PM Modi for the inability of the central government in conducting simultaneous elections in the conflict-hit state

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates announced: here's how political leaders reacted
The National Conference leader stated that the Indian Air Force’s air strikes on terror targets in Balakot is not a symbol of PM Modi’s control on the national security but it is the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir that reveals the real picture.

The announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections Sunday witnessed an array of political leaders tweeting their reactions. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora informed reporters that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 while the results will be announced on May 23.

The first phase of the polling will take place on April 11, followed by phase 2 on April 18, phase 3 on April 23, phase 4 on April 29, phase 5 on May 6, phase 6 on May 12, and phase 7 on May 19. With the announcement of the polling dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

Welcoming, the announcement of dates by the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter and urged the voters to vote in record numbers.

The prime minister also sought voters’ ‘blessings’ and claimed that his government spent the last five years in ‘fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years’. “Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India, PM Modi tweeted.

Welcoming the announcements of polling dates, BJP president Amit Shah claimed that Modi government has ‘dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians’. Using hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar, Shah said that BJP’s regaining of power at the centre  will ensure India’s ‘giant leap’.

Upset with the election commission delaying the assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir further, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at PM Modi for the inability of the central government in conducting simultaneous polls in the conflict-hit state. “First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership,” Abdullah said in his tweet.

The National Conference leader also stated that the Indian Air Force’s air strikes on terror targets in Balakot is not a symbol of PM Modi’s control on the national security but it is the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir that reveals the real picture.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to criticise the ‘anti-poor and pro-captialist Modi government’ and maintained that the new government, after the elections must function in a constitutional manner.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that it’s the time to throw out the most ‘dictatorial and anti-federal government in the history of India’. “Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities,” he added.

Replying to PM Modi’s tweet in which the Prime Minister stated that all political parties should aim towards nation’s development and empowerment of every Indian, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted:  “Fully agree, sir. So, why not contest this election on “development of India and empowerment of every Indian”? Let’s focus on your govt’s record on development that you promised in 2014. Let’s not shift the focus to national security, on which there is unanimity. Fair?”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Here are all the details
2 Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 Dates, Schedule: Polls to be held in seven phases, results on May 23
3 Due to security concerns, no assembly elections in J&K with Lok Sabha polls: EC