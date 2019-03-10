Lok Sabha Elections 2019 dates announced: here's how political leaders reacted

The announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections Sunday witnessed an array of political leaders tweeting their reactions. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora informed reporters that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 while the results will be announced on May 23.

The first phase of the polling will take place on April 11, followed by phase 2 on April 18, phase 3 on April 23, phase 4 on April 29, phase 5 on May 6, phase 6 on May 12, and phase 7 on May 19. With the announcement of the polling dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

Welcoming, the announcement of dates by the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter and urged the voters to vote in record numbers.

The festival of democracy, Elections are here. I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

The prime minister also sought voters’ ‘blessings’ and claimed that his government spent the last five years in ‘fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years’. “Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again. We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India, PM Modi tweeted.

Welcoming the announcements of polling dates, BJP president Amit Shah claimed that Modi government has ‘dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians’. Using hashtag #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar, Shah said that BJP’s regaining of power at the centre will ensure India’s ‘giant leap’.

PM @narendramodi’s government has dared to take bold and futuristic decisions for the welfare of 130 crore Indians. It has struck at the root of corruption and celebrated honesty.#PhirEkBaarModiSarkar will ensure India’s giant leap, where everyone will be happy and prosperous. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019

Upset with the election commission delaying the assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir further, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at PM Modi for the inability of the central government in conducting simultaneous polls in the conflict-hit state. “First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership,” Abdullah said in his tweet.

First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

The National Conference leader also stated that the Indian Air Force’s air strikes on terror targets in Balakot is not a symbol of PM Modi’s control on the national security but it is the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir that reveals the real picture.

Balakote & Uri are not symbols of PM Modi’s handling of national security, J&K is and look at the mess he has made there. The abject surrender to anti-India forces is a crying shame. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati took to Twitter to criticise the ‘anti-poor and pro-captialist Modi government’ and maintained that the new government, after the elections must function in a constitutional manner.

ECI declaring 7-phase schedule for general election to elect 17th Lok Sabha in the country is a welcome move. Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

Anti-poor & pro-capitalist Modi govt functioning disturbed peace & tranquillity, causing unrest & anger among masses. India's 130 crore peace loving people certainly deserve a better govt. Hence new govt must honour constitution, respect democratic values & care sarvasamaj. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that it’s the time to throw out the most ‘dictatorial and anti-federal government in the history of India’. “Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities,” he added.

Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

Replying to PM Modi’s tweet in which the Prime Minister stated that all political parties should aim towards nation’s development and empowerment of every Indian, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav tweeted: “Fully agree, sir. So, why not contest this election on “development of India and empowerment of every Indian”? Let’s focus on your govt’s record on development that you promised in 2014. Let’s not shift the focus to national security, on which there is unanimity. Fair?”