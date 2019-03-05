CPI (M) reaches deal with DMK, to contest two Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu

Consolidating the anti-BJP front in Tamil Nadu, the DMK Tuesday allocated two Lok Sabha constituencies to the CPI (M) after holding several rounds of talks over seat-sharing. CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan said the party will work for the alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. CPI (M) will also extend its support to the DMK in the upcoming Assembly bypolls, he said.

“In the upcoming Parliamentary Elections, to defeat BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, CPI-M has made an agreement with DMK. We have allied on two parliamentary constituencies out of 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry,” K Balakrishnan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The DMK, however, will be supporting the Congress candidate in Puducherry as part of its alliance deal. The Congress will also be contesting in nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the DMK. The announcement on the number of seats for other alliance partners – Vaiko’s MDMK, CPI, Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK and IUML — is yet to be made. Seat-sharing talks between Stalin’s DMK and Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK has also entered the final stage on Monday night, with the DMK promising it four Lok Sabha seats.

And as part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the saffron party will contest five of the 39 seats in the state. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which has also formed an alliance with the Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, has been given seven seats to contest in return for its support to AIADMK for by-polls to 21 constituencies.