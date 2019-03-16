Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI (M) releases first list of candidates

With less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday released its first list of candidates. The party has released names of 45 candidates for seats across 10 states and one Union territory.

A majority of the candidates have been named for the constituencies in Kerala and West Bengal. For the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 16 candidates have been named in this list. Similarly, the party has announced names of 16 candidates for West Bengal as well in the first list.

In addition, the party has announced candidates for one seat in the states of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and UT of Lakshadweep. In Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Assam, two candidates have been named thus far.

In January, CPI (M) politburo member and former party general secretary Prakash Karat had declared that the party will not be a part of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ — coalition of opposition parties.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases. The voting will commence from April 11 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23.