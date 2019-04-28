Cong candidate’s 10-yr-old daughter appeals to voters to make her father win by huge margin

The high-pitched election campaign of the Congress’s Jodhpur candidate Vaibhav Gehlot concluded on Saturday with his 10-year-old daughter appealing to people here to vote for her father.

Advertising

During a public meeting at the historic Tower House, Kashwini, the daughter of Vaibhav Gehlot, said “please ensure my father’s victory by a margin of lakhs of votes” to a loud cheer from the crowd.

Vaibhav Gehlot, along with his father and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also participated in a roadshow here.

Click here for more election news

During the roadshow, some youngsters raised pro-Modi slogans.

“Modi has been misleading the people and those who have been shouting Modi-Modi-Modi would have to regret later,” the chief minister said.

Advertising

He has been diligently canvassing for his son for the past one week. He held a series of meetings and also took part in door-to-door campaigning.

The veteran Congress leader appealed to people to vote for Vaibhav Gehlot and usher in a new era of development in Jodhpur.