Lok Sabha elections 2019: Urmila files complaint against BJP activists, seeks 24-hour police protection

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar lodged a complaint and sought 24-hour police protection after a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and BJP supporters when she was addressing a group outside Borivali (West) railway station on Monday.

Matondkar is pitted against BJP’s Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. According to Congress workers, BJP workers started shouting slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’, which led to vulgar dancing and violent behaviour. After filing the complaint, Matondkar, in a press conference, said, “This is not the first time that I have been attacked. The trolling, personal attacks on me and my family have started since I joined the party. But today I had to take action and lodge a complaint as I was worried about my safety and security and that of woman workers.”

While the Congress alleged that the people who barged into their rally were BJP supporters, the BJP refuted the claim. “This is an old tactic of the Congress to blame others; rob people and call others thieves; showcase violent behaviour but call others violent. If they have the courage, they should fight the election on merit,” said Shetty in a press note. Responding to the BJP, Matondkar said, “The vulgar dancing, violent behaviour are not methods used by common people. People who barged into my rally and got into a scuffle were not common people.”

Congress is also thinking of raising the complaint with the Election Commission.