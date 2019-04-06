Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases list of three more names for Punjab

The Congress has finalised tickets for three more constituencies in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

In a meeting with AICC president Rahul Gandhi Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, PPCc president Sunil Kumar Jakhar and General secretary incharge Asha Kumari, three names were cleared, including former MLA Mohd Sadiq for Faridkot, Jasbir Singh Dimpa for Khadoor Sahib and former bureaucrat Dr Amar Singh for Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

The announcement is likely anytime soon. With three more names, the Congress has completed nomination for nine constituencies out of a total of 13.

The decision for the rest four seats has been kept pending. Those are Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozepore and Bathinda.

Amarinder has been trying to field two of his aides including Kewal Singh Dhillon from Sangrur and cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi from Ferozepore.

He has been backing cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla for Bathinda and former union minister Manish Tewari for Anandpur Sahib.