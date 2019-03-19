Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress releases fifth list of 56 candidates

Congress released its fifth list of 56 candidates for Lok Sabha elections late Monday night. Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee will contest from Jangirpur, West Bengal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary from Berhampore.

Madhu Yashki Goud will contest from Nizamabad, Telangana, N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Nalgonda. Click here for more election stories

Congress party releases fifth list of 56 candidates for upcoming #LokSabhaElections2019 . Madhu Yashki Goud to contest from Nizamabad, Telangana, N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Nalgonda. Abhijit Mukherjee to contest from Jangirpur, West Bengal & Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary from Berhampore. pic.twitter.com/CwhKfRerGi — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2019

The party also released list of 36 candidates for elections to the Odisha legislative assembly. Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

On Saturday, the party released its fourth list of 27 candidates for 12 out of the 20 seats in Kerala, with Thomas, a former food minister and five-time MP, not making the cut.

Among the other announcements, former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki has been fielded from Arunachal West seat.

The Congress also announced six candidates in Uttar Pradesh: for Kairana, Bijnor, Meerut, Ghosi, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, and Hamirpur.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19, involving close to 90 crore voters. The results will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires.