Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi refused alliance with AAP in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal Monday said the Congress had refused an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The AAP chief was speaking to reporters at the Visakhapatnam airport this morning.

“We (AAP) had only one meeting with Rahul Gandhi where he said no’ (to alliance),” Kejriwal said. In response to former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s comment that the AAP had not approached her, the 50-year-old leader added, “I met Rahul. Sheila is much junior to him.”

Over the past few weeks, Kejriwal has been hinting at an alliance with the Congress in Delhi and in Punjab, but in vain. The Congress. though, is a divided house with some leaders not wanting an alliance while others believe an alliance could ensure the BJP is reduced to two seats in Delhi that sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha.

Congress high command has been under immense pressure to put up a united front against the ruling BJP in the general elections. A final decision, though, is yet to be taken by the Congress.