Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son and Congress leader Karti Chidambaram will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, the party announced on Sunday while releasing its ninth list of 10 candidates.

In 2014, Karti had unsuccessfully fought the parliamentary polls from the Sivaganga constituency, a stronghold of his father. The seat was won by AIADMK’s Senthilnathan Pr. P Chidambaram had represented the constituency in 2004 and 2009.

Karti is also facing trial in corruption cases, including the INX media money laundering case.

Besides this, the grand old party has decided to field former NCP leader Tariq Anwar from Katihar in Bihar while senior leader BK Hariprasad will represent Bangalore South.

Katihar had quit the NCP and joined the Congress last year. He was elected MP from Katihar for five terms. Last week, he had brushed aside reports that claimed he was willing to vacate his constituency.

“My relations with the people of the area are personal and not related to the party. There is no truth to reports that I am willing to leave Katihar,” Anwar had told news agency ANI.

BK Hariprasad, on the other hand, was the Opposition’s candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and had lost to Harivansh Narayan Singh of the NDA.

The others whose names have been cleared by the party’s central election committee today include Mohammed Javed from Kishanganj and Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh from Purnia in Bihar and Haji Farooq Mir from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, the party has fielded Hidayat Patel from Akola, Kishor Uttamrao Gajbhiye from Ramtek-SC and Subhash Wankhede from Hingoli in Maharashtra.

The Congress replaced its candidate from Chandrapur in Maharashtra and fielded Suresh Dhanorkar, in place of Vinayak Bangade.

With this, the party has fielded a total of 227 candidates so far.