Lok Sabha polls: Congress decides four candidates in capital, threee on hold

At its meeting Thursday evening to decide candidates for Delhi’s seven constituencies, the Congress chief election committee has finalised names for four seats but kept three on hold.

“We have decided the names for four seats but a final agreement could not be reached on three. So, the formal announcement will be made in the next two-three days,” said AICC Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko.

While he refused to share further details, sources in the party said the four seats that have been decided are New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi. A senior Congress leader said former DPCC chief Ajay Maken could be the party’s candidate from New Delhi; Kapil Sibal from Chandni Chowk; Jai Prakash Agarwal from North East; and Raj Kumar Chauhan from North West.

Earlier in the day, Chacko had met DPCC president Sheila Dikshit at her residence during which candidates for the seven constituencies were discussed.

Chacko said the party deciding just four seats should not be misinterpreted as keeping the remaining seats for AAP.

Alliance talks took a critical hit Wednesday, after a series of meetings where AAP insisted that the Congress part with three seats in Haryana, just like they are doing in Delhi. The Haryana Congress unit has clearly said they will not agree to an alliance in the state.

A senior Congress leader said there will be no more meetings on this and a final decision on seats that are on hold will be taken by party president Rahul Gandhi based on suggestions from the state unit. He said the party is in no mood to give seats in Haryana or other states, and no talks on alliance could be taken forward if AAP demands seats in these states.

However, sources in the Congress said an alliance is still possible if AAP does not demand seats in other states. “As per rules, we can withdraw the names but the chances of an alliance is low now,” a leader said.