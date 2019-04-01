Toggle Menu
Pune: Congress campaign starts without candidate

The central leadership has been dithering on picking its candidate from the seat, leaving several local leaders unhappy.

Even with the Congress unable to decide who to field from the Pune Lok Sabha seat, the party’s local unit leaders and workers launched their official campaign from Kasba Ganapati on Sunday. The central leadership has been dithering on picking its candidate from the seat, leaving several local leaders unhappy.

Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said all aspirants like Mohan Joshi, Pravin Gaikwad, Arvind Shinde and Abhay Chhajed participated in the rally. “All of them decided to work for each other — whoever is nominated,” said Iyer.

Iyer said it is likely that the candidate’s name will be announced the day after tomorrow. “This is because there is no unanimity among leaders as to who should be nominated,” he said.

Another Congress leader said each top leader was backing their respective candidate and therefore, the central leadership could not reach a decision.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate, Girish Bapat, said while the Congress is struggling find their candidate, hundreds of BJP workers are already going house-to-house campaigning for him. “BJP is everywhere in the city, there is no opposition at all,” he said.

