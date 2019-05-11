Cong accuses AAP of propagating ‘false’ survey results through phone calls, files complaint

Congress on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was propagating ‘false’ survey results through phone calls to the voters of Delhi. The party’s Delhi unit has filed a complaint against the allegedly recorded phone calls, saying that these calls are “being used to spread misinformation in an attempt to influence the electorate.”

The grand old party, before filing the complaint, accused that these phone calls were being made during the 48-hour period when campaigning of any kind is prohibited.

Romila Dhawan, the election agent of former Delhi Chief Minister and northeast Delhi candidate Sheila Dikshit, filed the complaint.

The complaint states that some voters have been receiving phone calls from different numbers which played an automated message when picked up and spoke about a survey result which the person receiving the phone has participated in.

The complaint read, “The message names political parties and completely random and inexplicable percentages against their particulars. The message conveys that the result of the survey in which the receiver of the call has ostensibly participated is that AAP got 47 per cent, BJP 37 per cent and Congress 11 per cent votes.”

It added that such calls are a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

“The Commission is urged and requested to take immediate notice of the matter, investigate the same, and ensure that such calls and other similar tactics are discontinued immediately, and the individuals or organisations which have facilitated such flagrant violations of electoral laws, be brought to justice as per the provisions of the law, including but not limited to the registration of criminal case,” the complaint further read.

However, the complaint does not name the party in particular, but Congress leader Pawan Khera, in a press conference, alleged that these kind of tactics were carried out by AAP because it knows it will lose the upcoming elections as the battle is between the Congress and the BJP.

“These calls have gone to voters in seven parliamentary constituencies and started at 5.10 pm. Initially, when the call is received a recorded message is played asking voters which party will they vote for. After one-and-a-half-hours they again receive a call telling them the AAP is getting 40 per cent or 52 per cent votes,” Khera said in the press conference.

“This has never happened. When you know after 5 pm (when the campaigning ends) that you are nowhere in the contest, you resort to such tactics. We demand criminal action in the matter. These are serious allegations,” he added.

Delhi, which will vote on Sunday, will witness a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP on all the seven seats.

(With PTI inputs)