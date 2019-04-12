Congress alleges links between BJP, company

The Congress on Thursday alleged links between United Phosphorus Limited and the BJP, claiming the party was granting undue favours to the company. The Congress had earlier sought a CBI inquiry after BJP campaign material was found on the company’s premises.

“After the BJP came to power in Maharashtra, Sandra Shroff, vice chairman of United Phosphorus Ltd, has been appointed as chairman of the Board of Directors of the Veermata Jijabai Technical Institute. It is a government-owned institute. Why is the government favouring the family,” asked Sachin Sawant, state Congress spokesperson.

Sawant reiterated the need for a thorough probe into the alleged financial links between the BJP and the company. On Wednesday, the Congress had alleged that the company, which was given the contract of the Deonar dumping ground, was manufacturing BJP campaign material as a quid pro quo.

However, the BJP defended the appointment of Shroff saying that the government has not done any favour to her.

“Her selection was done based on merit and on social and educational criteria. During her tenure as chairman of Board of Directors of VJTI, she has given financial help to the institute. So, we haven’t done any favour to her,” said Vinod Tawde, Minister for Education and BJP leader.