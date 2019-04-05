Lok Sabha elections 2019: United in loss and to make their voice heard, victims of chit fund schemes to contest 50 seats, six in Punjab

Advertising

Mahinderpal Singh Dangarh (extreme right), president Bharti Lok Sewa Dal , with the members of the party addresses a press meet, on Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)As political heavyweights slug it out in the Lok Sabha polls, a new political outfit has thrown its hat in the ring to try and ensure that investors duped by chit fund companies can make themselves heard. Bharti Lok Sewa Dal has Telephone as its poll symbol and it will be contesting 50 Lok Sabha seats across India, and six out of them in Punjab.

The new party’s president, Mahinderpal Dangarh, is a native of Dangarh village in Sangrur and will be contesting the Sangrur parliamentary polls.

Dangarh was in UP’s Ferozabad on Tuesday for the filing of nomination papers of party’s Vice-President Amit Garg.

He said: “Six of us are contesting from Punjab, 15 from UP, three each from Haryana and Bihar, 13 from Jharkhand and candidates are being finalised from Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir as well. There are around 5.85 crore of investors linked in these states whose principal amount of nearly Rs 50,000 crore in total has been duped by various companies. So we have all the more reason to reach out to the genuine duped investor so that they can send their own representative in Parliament as political parties have failed to get our money back.”

Dangarh added: “In 2014 polls, I had supported Bhagwant Mann. Even this time as well, we met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek help. But he ignored us. Most of the companies who have cheated us, fund political parties and hence they have all the more reason to stay away from investors like us.”

Dangarh is a small farmer with around three acres of land and now he is busy with poll campaign. While Amit Garg from Ferozabad is a shopkeeper who was duped of nearly Rs 4 lakh, Dangarh had invested around Rs 6.5 lakh in 2008, while some of his relatives had also invested money. In total around Rs 25 lakh had been invested by his friends and relatives, he revealed.

Dangarh said,” I invested with a promise of getting this money doubled, but I lost my principal amount as well.”

Jagdev Singh Raipur, party’s Bathinda candidate, said: “Around 1.5 acre of my agriculture land was acquired when Thermal plant was to come up at Mansa and I had got Rs 25 lakh as compensation which I had kept in bank. In 2008, while I came on holiday to my village, I got to know about investment plan from Pearls company. I invested Rs 25 lakh with a promise that it will become Rs 92.66 lakh in 2018. However, I retired in 2016 and got to know that the company had closed down and I did not even get my principal amount back. This is how I started meeting people. I met Dangarh who had then floated Insaaf Di Awaaj — an NGO to fight for investors and now I am contesting elections from Sewa Dal. I know, it is a difficult task when big parties are already in fray. We don’t have money to contest, we cannot give freebies. But we are still trying to take these big political parties head on.”

While agreeing that the fight is tough, he added: “But we are here to make investors aware of political parties as in Punjab Congress had given many mega projects to a chit fund company, while SAD got World Kabaddi Cup sponsored from them. So one can easily imagine why will they not nab the defaulters.”

The party has decided to back Dr Dharamvira Gandhi in Patiala for arranging “meetings with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh”.

“In Khadoor Sahib, we will be supporting PDA candidate Bibi Paramjeet Khalra,” said the party president.

Party’s candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib will be Surjit Singh Kang, while Jodh Singh Thandi will fight from Anandpur Sahib. Sukhjeet Singh Bhullar and Bhola Singh Khalsa have been named from Ferozepur and Faridkot, respectively.

“All our candidates have been duped of their money. Some are shopkeepers, some small farmers and even retired government officers,” said Dangarh.