Quizzed on 2014 poll promises, Anupam Kher walks away

In yet another embarrassment for actor Anupam Kher who was campaigning for his wife and BJP candidate from Chandigarh- Kirron Kher , a shopkeeper confronted the actor with the BJP’s 2014 manifesto and asked him to list the promises that had been fulfilled. The actor walked out without giving a reply.

Anupam was going door to door in the Sector 28 market, considered a stronghold of Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal who lives in the same sector. He had just reached the shop when the shopkeeper got up and politely said while showing the manifesto “sir ek cheez puchna chahunga…ye 2014 mein aap logon ne kuch vaayde kare the.. inme kya kiya aapne..”

As Anupam looked embarrassed, a man accompanying him said, “bahut saare,” and they all walked out.

However, Anupam Kher tweeted that this interaction was planted by the opposition. “ Kal Kirron Kher ke chunav prachar ke dauran opposition walon ne do logon ko ek dukaan mein plant kiya that. Mujhse BJP ke 2014 manifesto par savaal puchne ke liye. Maine peeche khade aadmi ko video banate dekha so main aage badh gaya. Aaj video jaari kiya… daadi wale ki hansi se chori pakdi gayi,” he said.

When contacted Kirron Kher, she said, “If someone was taking a video and then made it viral, it’s a plant by a desperate Congress.”

Asked about the incident, Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal said,”I am not even aware of it. Infact I was told by some people during a public meeting. But what is the big deal about it if someone has just asked something”.

It is for the second time that the actor has had to face an embarrassing situation while campaigning for his wife in Chandigarh.

On Monday, Anupam Kher had cancelled two public meetings in Sector 28 and 35 because of the thin attendance. The actor reportedly drove back from the inner market of Sector 35-C without attending the ‘jan sabha’ after he rolled down the windowpane of his car only to see no crowd or tent there. Later, he tweeted that he had reached the venues early.