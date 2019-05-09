Bansal pitch: Accountability, MPLAD projects in memory of martyrs, end of VIP culture

In a move clearly aimed at the cynical voter of the City Beautiful, Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal on Wednesday released his manifesto promising a mechanism for accountability to the voters and an end to the VIP culture in the city, two issues that are the bugbear of Chandigarh residents.

Advertising

Releasing the 49 -point manifesto at the Congress Bhawan, Bansal said he will make sure that he is accountable to the people of the city, who will also get a chance to examine his work in light of the promises he makes in the run-up to the elections.

These are issues which are taxing the minds of a modern, emerging society, said Bansal, adding that there will be no “MP” flag on personal vehicle and MP’s name won’t appear on plaques.

“All foundation stones and inaugurations, including works being executed with MPLAD funds will be in the memory of martyrs from Chandigarh and the honours will be done by distinguished ex-servicemen or persons of literature and arts or senior citizens,” he stated.

Advertising

Bansal has also undertaken that once elected he will report real time on his website and Facebook page about issues, works, and projects taken up. He will also hold a monthly Open House meeting at a community centre (to be named Milan after he is elected) on rotational basis in all MC wards/sectors.

“The Chandigarh spirit is being assailed by the pressures of irregular expansion, increased traffic and unprecedented vehicles entering, without adequate parking spaces and public transportation systems. Also, Chandigarh today, earns the ignominy of rising crime against women. We have to make the city safe and create a kinder and gentler society that cares for those most at risk and vulnerable,” he said in an introduction to the manifesto.

Metro, security

In his manifesto, Bansal has emphasized on restoring the cleanliness and pollution-free environment of the city, colonies and villages, community parking and starting the metro to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

The manifesto also promises to ensure a crime-free city with emphasis on women security, job creation for youth, and more funds from Centre for education, health, roads, parks and other infrastructure, besides 24-hour water supply, and a happiness curriculum in schools.

Housing

Bansal promised to promote more cooperative group housing societies besides allowing need-based changes in Housing board flats

On the roads

Flyover at Railway-IT Park road light point, Ring road around Chandigarh, four underpasses for cars and two wheelers connecting Sectors 9 and 17, 17 and 22, 21 and 34, 22 and 35, Traffic lights at roundabouts, double laning of Manimajra-Kishangarh road, constructing 350 bus queue shelters

Railway station

Expediting the much delayed work on making Chandigarh railway station world class. Doubling of railway track from Ambala to Dappar and Dappar to Chandigarh. Introducing new trains to increase connectivity to the city.

Language

Getting Punjabi declared as official language of Chandigarh.

Traders, industrialists and employees

Promises that notices to traders and industrialists will be withdrawn and FAR (floor area ratio) for their shops will be increased. There will also be a far-sighted vendor policy in place. To give a fillip to business, Chandigarh will be developed as a tourism hub, he said.

Bansal also promised to regularise contractual and temporary employees.

Villages on the lines of Hauz Khas

Villages which have been crying for facilities and infrastructure on a par with the city, will get a renewed focus. On the lines of Hauz Khas in Delhi, these villages will generate their own economic activity, including cottage industry, boutiques and street art. All old buildings outside the ‘lal dora’ will be regularised and basic civic amenities provided to them.

Slum/ colonies

Bansal assured that he will resume the “slum-free city” project started by him and ensure that more houses are constructed and made available for rehabilitation of the remaining slum population in the city.

For Strays & Pet lovers

Advertising

Upgrading of the existing Veterinary Dispensary in Sector 22 to include a pathology/diagnostic lab and equipped with surgical facilities.