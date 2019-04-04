Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Capt Amarinder Singh seeks support from Beas dera

PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and general secretary incharge Asha Kumari flanked the CM. The trio had a closed-door meeting with the Dera chief having a huge following across Punjab.

Amarinder had visited the dera ahead of Assembly elections also. (File)

After bashing Akalis for garnering votes from Dera Sacha Sauda in Assembly election, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Gurinder Singh chief of Radha Soami Satsang Dera, Beas near Amritsar on Wednesday, ahead of Lok Sabha election.

The trio is learnt to have sought help from the dera for the upcoming polls.

Amarinder had visited the dera ahead of Assembly elections also.

