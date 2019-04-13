Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses rally in Tamil Nadu’s Thenihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-campaign-rally-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-congress-bjp-live-updates-5673574/
Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses rally in Tamil Nadu’s Theni
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India LIVE News Updates: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold an 87-km-long roadshow through the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency in Agra.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: Campaigning for the remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections continued on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at Tamil Nadu’s Theni earlier in the day. He is expected to another rally in Ramanathapuram and two in Karnataka’s Mangalore and South Bengaluru constituencies.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a joint rally with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in KR Nagar of Mandya constituency in Karnataka. This is the second joint rally of the two leaders following the Parivarthana rally that both parties organised last week. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, will hold an 87-km-long roadshow through the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency in Agra from where Raj Babbar, film actor and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.
Live Blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are in Karnataka today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here. Read in Bangla
Arun Jaitley launches fresh attack on Opposition
Taking a fresh swipe at the Opposition in his latest blog, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "To oust a popular govt, an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need real issues not fictional ones. The Opposition wasted the past two years in the run-up to the poll “manufacturing issues” which didn’t exist. The Rafale or the EVM proved to be fake issues only." Read the entire post here:
Invite you to join rallies in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka: PM Modi
Today’s rallies will take place in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
I invite you all to join the rallies in Theni, Ramanathapuram, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
Congress moves poll panel for action against Smriti Irani’s ‘false’ info on degree
The Congress has filed a memorandum with the Election Commission of India and sought an “urgent and necessary intervention against deliberate, corrupt and wilful falsification of fact” by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her educational qualification. The party on Friday asked the poll body to initiate “appropriate proceedings” against the BJP leader. Reacting to Congress’s attack, Irani said, according to PTI, “I have a message for them…as much as you try, I will work for Amethi against the Congress. No matter what you say, the more you harass me, the harder I’ll work.” Read full story here.
We can’t allow any attack on our traditions: PM in Kerala
On Friday while addressing a rally in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP will not allow any attack on “our traditions and faith” even though “certain forces” were trying to destroy them. Speaking at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kozhikode, where NDA candidates from North Kerala were present, he said, “Certain forces were trying to destroy our cultural traditions in the name of the Supreme Court order. We cannot allow any attack on our traditions and faith.” Read full story here.
Amit Shah to hold rally in UP's Budaun, Shahjahanpur
BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun and Shahjahanpur today.
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka
Campaigning for the remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections will continue today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address four public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a joint rally with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in KR Nagar of Mandya constituency in Karnataka. Follow our blog to get the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections.
On Friday while addressing a rally in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP will not allow any attack on “our traditions and faith” even though “certain forces” were trying to destroy them. Speaking at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kozhikode, where NDA candidates from North Kerala were present, he said, “Certain forces were trying to destroy our cultural traditions in the name of the Supreme Court order. We cannot allow any attack on our traditions and faith.” Kerala had witnessed protests over the entry of women at Sabarimala temple in the wake of a Supreme Court order lifting age restrictions at the shrine. “If UDF and LDF think they can destroy our faith, they are mistaken. Their disgusting mischief will not be able to destroy our traditions. Till the BJP is there, the LDF and UDF will not be able to destroy the traditions of Kerala. I want to say it clearly that the BJP stands with Kerala, BJP stands with our faith,” Modi said.
Arun Jaitley launches fresh attack on Opposition
Taking a fresh swipe at the Opposition in his latest blog, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "To oust a popular govt, an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need real issues not fictional ones. The Opposition wasted the past two years in the run-up to the poll “manufacturing issues” which didn’t exist. The Rafale or the EVM proved to be fake issues only." Read the entire post here:
Invite you to join rallies in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka: PM Modi
Congress moves poll panel for action against Smriti Irani’s ‘false’ info on degree
The Congress has filed a memorandum with the Election Commission of India and sought an “urgent and necessary intervention against deliberate, corrupt and wilful falsification of fact” by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her educational qualification. The party on Friday asked the poll body to initiate “appropriate proceedings” against the BJP leader. Reacting to Congress’s attack, Irani said, according to PTI, “I have a message for them…as much as you try, I will work for Amethi against the Congress. No matter what you say, the more you harass me, the harder I’ll work.” Read full story here.
We can’t allow any attack on our traditions: PM in Kerala
On Friday while addressing a rally in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP will not allow any attack on “our traditions and faith” even though “certain forces” were trying to destroy them. Speaking at a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kozhikode, where NDA candidates from North Kerala were present, he said, “Certain forces were trying to destroy our cultural traditions in the name of the Supreme Court order. We cannot allow any attack on our traditions and faith.” Read full story here.
Amit Shah to hold rally in UP's Budaun, Shahjahanpur
BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun and Shahjahanpur today.
Here is PM Modi's election rally schedule for today:
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Karnataka
Campaigning for the remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections will continue today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to address four public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a joint rally with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in KR Nagar of Mandya constituency in Karnataka. Follow our blog to get the latest updates on the Lok Sabha elections.