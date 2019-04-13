Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi addresses rally in Tamil Nadu’s Theni

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE News: Campaigning for the remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections continued on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at Tamil Nadu’s Theni earlier in the day. He is expected to another rally in Ramanathapuram and two in Karnataka’s Mangalore and South Bengaluru constituencies.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also address a joint rally with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda in KR Nagar of Mandya constituency in Karnataka. This is the second joint rally of the two leaders following the Parivarthana rally that both parties organised last week. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, will hold an 87-km-long roadshow through the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency in Agra from where Raj Babbar, film actor and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.