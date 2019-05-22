Lok Sabha elections: BSP suspends Ramvir Upadhyay for ‘anti-party activities’

The BSP on Tuesday suspended senior leader and party MLA from Sadabad constituency in Hathras district, Ramveer Upadhyay, for alleged “anti-party activities” in Agra and Aligarh during Lok Sabha elections.

A prominent Brahmin face of the party, especially in central Uttar Pradesh, Upadhyay had reportedly been unhappy with the party leadership over ticket distribution in the region since the Assembly elections in 2017. According to sources, he opposed party candidates in the General Election after his wife was denied a ticket from Aligarh seat.

According to a letter issued by BSP national general secretary Mewalal Gautam, Upadhyay was suspended for indulging in “anti-party activities” in the Lok Sabha polls despite regular warnings. The letter stated that Upadhyay “openly opposed” party candidates. “You kept indulging in such activities and openly opposed the party candidates in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and other seats,” the letter stated.

It stated, “The act comes under grave indiscipline. Therefore, you are being suspended from the BSP and also from the post of pramukh sachetak (chief whip) of the BSP in the state Assembly. You will not participate in any programme or meeting of the BSP, and you will not be invited in any as well.”

BSP’s Aligarh district president Tilak Raj Yadav said Upadhyay got involved in such activities after his wife, Seema Upadhyay, was denied a ticket from Aligarh. The party had offered to field her from Fatehpur Sikri.

“Upadhyay wanted a ticket for Seema from Aligarh, but Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) offered her to contest from Fatehpur Sikri, which she had won in 2009 and lost in 2014,” Yadav said. “In Aligarh, there was already a Brahmin candidate. When she refused to contest from Fatehpur Sikri, Behanji had to find another candidate (Guddu Pandit) at the last moment.”

“After that, he was once in Aligarh during ‘Parashuram Jayanti’ and from the stage, he openly made an appeal to support the BJP candidate. Later, in Agra, he even met the BJP candidate and garlanded him,” he added.

In 2017, soon after the BJP got a clear majority in the state and announced Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister, Upadhyay met Adityanath at the VVIP guesthouse amid speculation that he might join the BJP. His brother and former MLA Mukul Upadhyay had already been expelled from the party on charges of “anti-party activities” — the latter had then accused his brother Ramvir for the expulsion.

Updhyay did not respond to phone calls for a comment. He is likely to hold a press conference in Hathras on Wednesday.