Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP replaces two sitting MPs, retains two in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP Saturday evening announced its list of all four candidates from Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, where the party replaced two of its sitting MPs in the Kangra and Shimla (SC) seats and retained the MPs in Mandi and Hamirpur as candidates.

According to the party’s decision, BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who is the sitting MP from Kangra, will not contest the upcoming polls. Kishan Kapoor will replace Kumar as the BJP nominee from Kangra. Kapoor is currently the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs minister in the Jai Ram Thakur government.

Kapoor had won the 2017 state Assembly polls from the Dharamshala seat, which falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. However, he had lost the 2012 state Assembly polls from the Dharamshala to Sudhir Sharma from the Congress. Click here for more Election news

Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Virender Kashyap. He had won the 2009 polls from Shimla. However, in the list of candidates that party released on Saturday, the current MP has been replaced by Suresh Kashyap, who is an MLA in the state Assembly from Pachhad (SC) seat, which falls under Shimla (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

The party, which had won all four seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has repeated the sitting MP from Hamirpur seat, Anurag Thakur and the sitting MP from Mandi seat Ramswaroop Sharma as candidates for the upcoming polls that are to be held in the state on May 19.

Thakur, who is the son of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, is a third-time MP from Hamirpur. This will be his fourth time contesting from the seat.

Sharma, who is the candidate from Mandi seat, is from the RSS. He had contested his very first election in 2014 when he won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. This will be his second time as a BJP candidate from the seat.