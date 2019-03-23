Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP releases second list of candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections past midnight Friday. The list contains 36 names from five states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.

The list includes the highest number of nominees from Andhra Pradesh —23 —where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11. It also includes names of six candidates for Maharashtra, five from Odisha and one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

The saffron party had released its first list of 184 candidates on Thursday which confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election from Varanasi, his parliamentary seat. The list also said that BJP chief Amit Shah will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Gandhinagar, where LK Advani is the sitting MP.

In the first list, 16 candidates are from Maharashtra, eight from Assam, two from Arunachal Pradesh, five from Chhatisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir each, 21 from Karnataka, 13 from Kerala, 10 from Odisha, 16 from Rajasthan, five from Tamil Nadu, 10 from Telangana, five from Uttarakhand, 28 from West Bengal and two from Andhra Pradesh.