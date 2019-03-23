Toggle Menu
Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP releases second list of candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Purihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates-sambit-patra-to-contest-from-puri-5639047/

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP releases second list of candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP's second list includes 23 nominees from Andhra Pradesh, six from Maharashtra and five from Odisha and one each from Assam and Meghalaya.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP releases second list of candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah during the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections past midnight Friday. The list contains 36 names from five states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya.

The list includes the highest number of nominees from Andhra Pradesh —23 —where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11. It also includes names of six candidates for Maharashtra, five from Odisha and one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra will contest the election from Puri parliamentary constituency in Odisha.

Click here for more election news

The saffron party had released its first list of 184 candidates on Thursday which confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek re-election from Varanasi, his parliamentary seat. The list also said that BJP chief Amit Shah will contest the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Gandhinagar, where LK Advani is the sitting MP.

Also Read | BJP releases first list for Lok Sabha polls; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

In the first list, 16 candidates are from Maharashtra, eight from Assam, two from Arunachal Pradesh, five from Chhatisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir each, 21 from Karnataka, 13 from Kerala, 10 from Odisha, 16 from Rajasthan, five from Tamil Nadu, 10 from Telangana, five from Uttarakhand, 28 from West Bengal and two from Andhra Pradesh.

Don't Miss
Don't care if I am judged on not winning IPL: Virat Kohli on Gautam Gambhir's jibe
Received greetings from PM Modi on Pakistan National Day: Imran Khan

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mix of veterans and turncoats in BJP’s first list, murmurs of discontent from pockets
2 Congress alleges payoffs by BSY to his leaders, BJP calls it a web of lies, poll desperation
3 EC clears 2nd farm payout but only to those named before code