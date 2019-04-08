Decision 2019: Amit Shah targets Naveen Patnaik, says Modi govt power factory, but Bhubaneswar transformer burnt

Addressing a rally in western Odisha’s Bargarh on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah quoted a joke forwarded to him on WhatsApp, answering the question on who will lead the Mahagathbandhan in case it receives a majority mandate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“…there is a gathbandhan under Rahul Baba’s leadership. I ask him who is your leader? He does not say anything. But he cannot say because there is no leader,” Shah told the crowd.

“A karyakarta from Maharashtra WhatsApped me that if the Mahagathbandhan wins, then Somvar ko Behen Mayawatiji (PM) banenge, Mangalvar ko Akhilesh Yadav banenge, Budhvar ko Lalu Prasad Yadav banenge, Guruvaar ko Chandrababu Naidu banenge, Shukrvar ko Stalin banenge, Shanivaar ko Rahul Baba banenge aur Ravivar ko desh chutti par chala jayega. (On Monday, Mayawati will be PM, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Lalu Prasad on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, Stalin on Friday, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday and on Sundays, the country will go on a holiday),” he said.

“They (Opposition) cannot help the country progress. Congress ruled India and Odisha, but no vikas happened,” he said, adding that Naveen Patnaik is the “B-team of Congress”.

Shah said that despite alliances between Opposition parties, the BJP will get a full majority.

Listing achievements of the Centre in Odisha, Shah cited the country’s first ethanol plant in Bargarh, airport in Jharsuguda, multi-model logistic park, four- and six-lane highways. Modi government has also given Rs 5,56,000 crore in funds.

“But has anything reached you? Where is the money? Naveen Patnaik’s babus have looted all the money,” he alleged.

“The Modi government is like a power factory sending many things for the state. But the transformer in Bhubaneswar is burnt. This transformer, BJD government, should be uprooted and thrown. A BJP state government under Modi will make Odisha number one,” Shah said.

Shah also paid tribute to two CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama attack and described how the Modi government responded to Pakistan. “Who else can protect the country?” he asked.