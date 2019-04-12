Will implement NRC across country, scrap Article 370 in J&K: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah on Thursday said the party’s new government at the Centre would implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country and will scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

Addressing an election rally at Kalimpong in Darjeeling district, Shah said the BJP government will throw out every infiltrator from the country. “Hamne hamare ghoshna patra mein wada kiya hain ki dobara Narendra Modi ki sarkar baan ne ke bad deshbhar ke andar NRC banaya jaye ga. Aur ek ek ghuspetiyon ke chun chun kar nikalne ka kaam eh BJP sarkar karega. Aur jitne bhi Hindu, Buddh sharanarthi aye hain sare ko dhund dhund kar Bharat ki nagarikta dene ka kaam bhi BJP sarkar karne wali hain. (We have made a promise in our manifesto that after the Narendra Modi government is formed at the Centre for the second time, we will implement NRC across the country and will throw out every single infiltrator from the country. The BJP government will also grant Indian citizenship to every Hindu and Buddhist refugee across the country,” Shah said.

Click here for more election news

On the scrapping of Article 370, the BJP leader said, “Ye kehte hain ki Bharat ke andar 370 dhara rehna chahiye. Mujhe batao Kashmir se 370 dhara hatani chahiye ya nahi chahiye? Modi ji ne tay kiya hain ki BJP ki sarkar banegi toh Kashmir se 370 dhara hata denge. (They (Opposition) say that Article 370 must remain in the country. Tell me whether Article 370 be removed from Kashmir or not? Modi ji has decided that Article 370 will be removed from Kashmir once BJP government is formed at the Centre).”

Later, addressing another rally in Raiganj of North Dinajpur district, Shah described infiltrators as “termites” and said the BJP would implement NRC in West Bengal. “We have promised in the manifesto that the next BJP government will implement NRC in Bengal just like in Assam. I want to tell Mamata di that use all your strength, but you will not be able to stop us from beginning NRC here. She is misleading the people about NRC saying all refugees will be thrown out. Illegal migrants are like termites and we will single out every Bangladeshi infiltrator in West Bengal and throw them out. We will give citizenship to all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain refugees,” he said.

Read | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Won’t let BJP implement NRC in Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Meanwhile, Shah attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “appeasement politics” and slammed her for “demanding proof of the air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot”. He also asked her whether she supported National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s statement on having a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today TMC stands for Tustikaran (appeasement), Mafia and Chit funds. Mamata Banerjee was mourning the air strikes in Pakistan. It is quite obvious that the air strikes will be mourned in Pakistan. But why is Mamata Banerjee mourning? She is mourning in order to appease her minority vote bank. This is a shame. Apko (Mamata) Pakistan ke saath ilu ilu karna hain toh kijiye. Lekin agar Pakistan goli marega toh hum gola marenge (If you are interested in love with Pakistan, you can do that, but we would respond to their bullets with canon balls),” he said.