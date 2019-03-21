Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP names Pratima Bhowmik for East Tripura seat reserved for ST, calls it typing mistake

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Mohan Tripura as candidates from Tripura’s two Lok Sabha seats in its first list of 182 candidates announced from New Delhi on Thursday evening.

A BJP press release issued by the party’s central committee today declared Lok Sabha candidates for Tripura and 19 other states.

Pratima Bhowmik was named candidate for East Tripura constituency and Rebati Tripura was named candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency.

However, East Tripura Lok Sabha constituency is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat and Pratima Bhowmik is not from the Scheduled Tribe. Click here for more election stories

On this issue, BJP Tripura spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha said Bhowmik was named candidate of East Tripura constituency due to a “typing mistake”.

BJP state leaders have claimed Pratima Bhowmik would contest from West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency and Rebati Mohan Tripura would contest from East Tripura constituency.

The list was announced after BJP’s central election committee meeting held under party president Amit Shah on March 16, 19 and 20.