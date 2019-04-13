Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP leader Ramakant Yadav joins Congress

Advertising

BJP leader Ramakant Yadav, who had given a close fight to Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Azamgarh seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, joined Congress Friday claiming that there was no space for social justice left within BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting this election from Azamgarh and BJP has fielded Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ against him.

While Ramakant, who is a former MP and has been with Samajwadi Party as well as Bahujan Samaj Party in the past, claimed that he did not leave BJP because of any expectation to contest but the sources said he was upset with party replacing him on the seat.

Click here for more election news

In 2014 elections, Mulayam had got 3.40 lakh votes while Ramakant had got 2.77 lakh votes.

“I have always fought for social justice, but there was no space left in BJP to do so as they were only focusing on Hindu and Muslim. I was feeling suffocated and therefore decided to join Congress,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

Asked about BJP fielding Nirahua from Azamgarh instead, Ramakant said, “Neither did I ask for a ticket from Azamgarh nor was it was my priority. It was up to the BJP to decide whom they want to field. Even in Congress, I have not joined on any condition of contesting from anywhere. I will work wherever the party leadership asks me to.”

Meanwhile, sources in the party said Congress has left Azamgarh seat for the alliance, but Ramakant is likely to be fielded from a seat neighbouring Varanasi.

“Contesting from anywhere was not my condition to join,” said Ramakant.