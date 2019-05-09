Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP Kirron Kher holds slew of public meetings in Chandigarh

BJP candidate from Chandigarh seat for Lok Sabha elections, Kirron Kher, attended a series of public meetings across the city to garner support for upcoming elections. While addressing a gathering at Sector 48 market, Kher assured the shopkeepers that she would get all wrong notices to traders cancelled. Listing her achievements, she said city had witnessed all-round development on all fronts.

Advertising

Present on the occasion, Market President Harbhajan Singh, said no politicians had taken a note of the plight of mechanics and that they were thankful to Kher for her contribution. Local councillor Davesh Moudgil was also present on the occasion. He said Bansal did not even promise a tap for the market and Kher installed a tubewell for their benefit.

Kirron in her address during a public meeting organised by Mahila Morcha in Sector 47, said Modi regime has given a new dimension to women world by introducing women-friendly schemes. “The success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao is a case study across the world and is under implementation in many nations. India is turning out to be learning institution for the rest of the world,” said Kher. Citing the special helpline for women during odd hours, Kher said women now feel much safer than before.

Kher promised to build more chambers in district court during her interaction with advocates at District Court, Sector 43.

Advertising

“Once I resume my another tenure, we will prioritise the demands of advocates as they are the protector of society and nation in terms of legal framework,” said Kher. Senior advocate Parminder Rana appraise Kher’s contribution towards legal fraternity and also thanked her for installation of solar plant on premises during her tenure.

In his address, another senior advocate, AS Chahel, said drastic changes in the working of bureaucracy were made which has lent a plenty of relief to residents. He laid the demands of additional chambers, multi-level parking and others, to which Kher respond positively. While introducing her achievements to gathering, Kher pin pointed the metro rail in city and assured a series of more developmental projects.