Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP chief Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gandhinagar

Days after filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday held a roadshow through Muslim dominated areas of Sarkhej and Juhapura and is expected to cover most part of Sabarmati assembly constituency during the day.

The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat consists of seven assembly constituencies – Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpura, Sabarmati, Sanand, Kalol and Gandhinagar (North).

The roadshow started from Vanzar village near Sarkhej. Shah arrived at Vanzar around 10 am and took the seat on a ‘chariot’, a specially designed vehicle with a stage. The BJP chief was joined by Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Vejalpur MLA Kishor Chauhan on his chariot along with other BJP leaders from Ahmedabad.

From Vanzar, the roadshow entered into Muslim dominated Sarkhej area passing through areas like Vejalpur, Jivrajpark and touching the border of Juhapura area. From Jivraj Park, the roadshow headed towards Syama Crossroads, Jodhpur and then concluded at Vastrapur Lake. Shah, who waved at the supporters did not make any election speech or addressed the workers.

The Gandhinagar seat is a BJP stronghold and veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani is the sitting MP from the constituency. However, Advani’s pictures were missing from the posters of the party in the constituency.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a party worker present in the roadshow said, “Advani ji used to get elected from here (Gandhinagar). Party workers used to work for him since he was the party’s candidate. But, there was no personal connect as such. In the case of Amitbhai, he used to get elected from here in assembly and he knows workers of each and every area. So, the workers are feeling personally attached with the campaign.”