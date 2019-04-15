Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP wants central forces in all booths for second phase

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded deployment of central forces in all polling booths in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The party also urged the Election Commission to install CCTVs in all booths to prevent “rigging by ruling party workers”.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “In the first phase, central forces were not deployed in 100 per cent polling booths. For the rest of the phases and especially for the second phase on April 18, we want central forces in 100 per cent booths. We also want CCTV cameras to be installed in all booths to prevent malpractices by the ruling Trinamool Congress.”

Lok Sabha seats Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Raiganj will go to polls in the second phase. “Without adequate deployment of central forces, free and fair election is not possible here. The state has a history of violent elections. Last year’s panchayat election is one such example,” the BJP leader added. He also inducted more than 200 TMC workers from Central Kolkata into the BJP after addressing the media.

“More such workers from various political parties will join the BJP soon,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha who was also present at the press meet.