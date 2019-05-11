BJP based on lies and hatred, does caste-based politics: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre saying that the party is based on lies and hatred. Accusing Modi of doing caste-based politics, Yadav said, “PM and BJP blame others for things they do or want to do. BJP is doing caste-based politics and politics of spreading hatred among different castes and religions. Their govt is based on lies and hatred.”

He assured that the SP-BSP gathbandhan will win in Uttar Pradesh. “Gathbandhan has decided to demolish the govt which was formed on hatred, ” he added.

Yadav also accused Modi of conspiring to scare people, so that they don’t cast their votes anywhere else. He said that BJP wants to win through ‘red card’ and that they have instructed officers to issue ‘Red Cards’ to SP.

“Will Red Cards be issued to SP-BSP only? Is everyone in BJP clean, is there no one there with a criminal background who was issued, Red Card? BJP is conspiring to scare people so that they don’t cast their votes,” he added.

The opposition alliance in the state also focused on the Purvanchal region in the last few days. SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Ajit Singh held a series of election meetings. In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to retain his father’s seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav `Nirahua’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Hectic electioneering ended Friday evening for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including those for which Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is in the fray.