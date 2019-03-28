Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJD names candidates for 9 seats, banks on new faces

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday released a fresh list of candidates for nine Lok Sabha and 36 Assembly seats, where the BJD has banked on fresh faces over long-term Parliamentary incumbents. The regional party is in its 19th year of power in Odisha. In 2014, it had won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

In Bhubaneswar, the BJD has decided to field former Mumbai Police Commissioner and IPS officer Arup Patnaik against BJP’s candidate and former IAS officer Aparajita Sarangi. Both candidates will be contesting their first election.

As per sources in the BJD, the party has dropped Bhubaneswar’s incumbent MP Prasanna Pathsani, assuring him of a Rajya Seat.

The BJD has picked Odiya cinema star and Rajya Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty to take on Baijayant Panda, the former Kendrapara MP who recently joined the BJP. Kendrapara, known to be Biju Patnaik’s bastion, is a high-stakes seat for the BJD.

Announcing Mohanty’s candidacy, Patnaik said, “He will work only for the interests of the people of Kendrapara. He does not have anything to hide in his (election) affidavit, like drawing salary and working for a mining company”.

According to BJD leaders, Patnaik’s statement is “a direct shot at Baijayant Panda, whose family members are engaged in mining business in the state”.

Panda told The Indian Express, “I am disappointed to see Naveen stoop so low. He, of all people, cannot pretend to be unaware of my family’s business interests with which his late father Biju Babu had extreme familiarity for many decades”.

The BJD has fielded several new faces — Rajashree Mallick (Jagatsinghpur), Debashish Marandi (Mayurbhanj), Sarmishtha Sethi (Jajpur), Nalini Kanta Pradhan (Sambalpur) and Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak).

The BJD has fielded two incumbents — Pinaki Mishra in Puri and Balasore’s Rabindra Jena in Balasore. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is the party’s candidate in Puri.