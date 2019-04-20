Bizarre statements by politicians that will make you facepalm this election season

As the election fever grips the nation, the political leaders seem to be buzzing with excitement as they go around issuing statements that end up in controversies. While some target their competitors, others make bizarre declarations in public, and without mincing words. Unable to hold their horses, politicians in India more often than not end up creating a stir with their bold and often ill-thought out utterances.

Here’s a look at the recent statements by political leaders amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Yogi Adityanath

Unfazed by the recent ban by the Election Commission, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday called a Samajwadi Party candidate “Babur ki aulad (Babur’s descendent)”, referring to the Mughal emperor.

Addressing a rally in Sambhal district, he said, “Samajwadi Party mein aise aise pratyashi bana diye jate hain… ek baar sansad mein baitha tha… sanjog se sambhal se prayashi wohi SP ke vartaman pratyashi hain… Maine unse pucha, tumhare purvaj kahan se hain, yeh sajjan bol pare hum Babur ki aulad hain… (I had once asked a member in the Parliament, who is also the present SP candidate from here (Sambhal), about his ancestors and he replied ‘I am Babur’s descendent).”

He made the remark on a day he returned to campaigning for his party after the Election Commission imposed a 72-hour ban on him for making a comment on communal lines. Click here for more election news

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan courted controversy earlier this week with his sexist remark against BJP’s Rampur Lok Sabha candidate Jaya Prada as he commented on her association with the RSS. “What is the difference between you and me? People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of India. It took you 17 years to understand her true face. But I realised in 17 days… that she wears khakhi underwear,” he had said. Cracking the whip on Khan, the Election Commission had invoked its extraordinary powers to ban him for 72 hours from campaigning.

H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday made news with his reaction to the ‘black buffalo’ comment against him by former BJP MLA Raju Kage as he said that he does not have the habit of “waxing” his face every day like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “These people (BJP) say even if I bathe 20 times a day my black buffalo colour will not go. Yes, I am not like your Modi who comes out every morning after waxing his face. I love to live with poor people and I do not wash hands after touching poor,” Kumaraswamy said.

Earlier, Kage had said, “You say Prime Minister changes outfits again and again. Arre, he is fair and handsome, that’s why he changes constantly. But even if you (Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy) bathe 100 times a day, you will remain a black buffalo.”

Kawasi Lakhma

Taking bizarre to another level, Kawasi Lakhma, minister for excise, commerce and industries in Chhattisgarh said voters will get an electric shock if they press any other button than the first button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). While addressing a Congress rally, Kawasi Lakhma said: “Aapko pehla number button dabana hai. Dusre number ka button dabaoge toh current lagega…usmain current hai. Teesre number button main bhi current hai (You have to press the first button in the EVM. If you press the second button, you will get an electric shockthere is current in it. You will get an electric shock even if you press the third button).”

Sakshi Maharaj

Controversial BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj stoked a row last week after he said at a public meeting in Unnao that people who do not listen to a sanyasi “get his sins”. In a purported video shared on social media, Sakshi Maharaj is heard saying at a public meeting, “Ek sanyasi aapke darwaaje par aaya hai, aur ek sanyasi jab kisi ke darwaaje par aata hai, vyakhya maangta hai, koi baat yaachna karta hai, agar uski baat nahi maani jaati hai… Toh sanyasi grihasthi ke punya le jaata hai, aur apne paap de jaata hai. Shastra mein likha hai. Shastro ki baat keh raha hun. Isliye koi daulat maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. Zameen jaydaad maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. Kuch aur vastu padaarth maangne ke liye nahi aaya hun. (A sanyasi has come to your door. And when a sanyasi comes to your door, asks for an explanation and makes a request. If you don’t listen to him, then the sanyasi takes the good deeds of the family and gives his sins to you. This is written in the scriptures, I am talking about the scriptures. I have not come to ask you for your money, property or anything else.)”

Ananthkumar Hegde

Prone to controversies, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde waded into another one last week after he questioned Rahul Gandhi’s caste and religion and asked the Congress chief to prove how “a person born to a Muslim father and Christian mother became a Gandhi”. While referring to the Congress leader’s demands for proof of the recently-conducted Balakot airstrikes, Hegde said, “Rahul Gandhi is asking for proof of airstrikes conducted by our soldiers in Pakistan. But, I will ask, what is the proof that he is a Hindu? How did a person born to a Muslim father and Christian mother become a Gandhi? A Brahmin? Will he give DNA proof?”

Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar got himself into trouble with his controversial remarks against the Election Commission at an election rally. A case was registered against Ambedkar by the district collector at Digras Police station in Yavatmal district under sections 503, 506, and 189 of the IPC for criminal intimidation and threat of injury to a public servant.

At a rally in Yavatmal, Ambedkar had said, “If we come to power we will jail EC for 2 days at least.” Ambedkar had also maintained that he has the constitutional right to express himself on the Pulwama issue