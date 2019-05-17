‘Miss you, papa’: Tej Pratap miffed after not being allowed to speak at Bihar rally

The ongoing rift in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be widening as party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday posted an emotional message for his father after he was not allowed to speak at an election rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra. The public meeting was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and siblings Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap said, “I was not allowed to speak due to my father’s absence. I miss you, papa.”

Lalu is currently serving his term in jail in Ranchi after he was convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

Tej Pratap’s remarks came even after his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi ruled out any rift between her two sons. In April, Tej Pratap launched the ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ after the RJD failed to take into consideration his nominees for two seats.

Tej Pratap had announced his support for Independent candidate from Jehanabad, Chandra Prakash Yadav, against the RJD’s official candidate, Surendra Yadav. He had also quit as patron of the RJD’s students’ wing.