Toggle Menu
‘Miss you, papa’: Tej Pratap miffed after not being allowed to speak at Bihar rallyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-bihar-tej-pratap-yadav-rjd-lalu-prasad-5733694/

‘Miss you, papa’: Tej Pratap miffed after not being allowed to speak at Bihar rally

Lalu is currently serving his term in jail in Ranchi after he was convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

tej pratap yadav, lalu prasad yadav, cracks in rjd, rjd rift, bihar elections, lok sabha elections, election news
Lalu Prasad with his son Tej Pratap during a function in Bihar. (Express archive)

The ongoing rift in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be widening as party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday posted an emotional message for his father after he was not allowed to speak at an election rally in Bihar’s Pataliputra. The public meeting was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and siblings Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap said, “I was not allowed to speak due to my father’s absence. I miss you, papa.”

Lalu is currently serving his term in jail in Ranchi after he was convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

Tej Pratap’s remarks came even after his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi ruled out any rift between her two sons. In April, Tej Pratap launched the ‘Lalu Rabri Morcha’ after the RJD failed to take into consideration his nominees for two seats.

Tej Pratap had announced his support for Independent candidate from Jehanabad, Chandra Prakash Yadav, against the RJD’s official candidate, Surendra Yadav. He had also quit as patron of the RJD’s students’ wing.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nallakannu and Kakkan: Being incorruptible and old-fashioned in Tamil Nadu
2 BJP-RSS are not 'God-ke Lovers' but ‘God-Se Lovers’: Rahul Gandhi
3 BJP's Anil Saumitra calls Mahatma Gandhi 'father of Pakistan', party suspends him