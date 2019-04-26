Lok Sabha Elections 2019: At Bihar rally, Rahul meets Rahul

Toggle Menu
Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday found his namesake in a young boy while addressing a rally here and asked him to come up on the dais, much to the amusement of people.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Samastipur, Friday. (Photo: PT)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday found his namesake in a young boy while addressing a rally here and asked him to come up on the dais, much to the amusement of people. Speaking about the job crisis, for which he blamed the “slump in economy caused by demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax” (GST), Gandhi beckoned to the boy wearing a striped T-shirt in the crowd and asked his name.

The boy answered – Rahul – evoking guffaws from the crowd and a grin from the Congress president, who asked the former to join him on the dais.

As the boy came up, the Congress president interrupted his speech to say “namaste” to the boy and introduced him to other leaders sharing the stage, including RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Resuming his speech, Gandhi told the cheering crowd, “While thousands of people are losing jobs every day, 22 lakh posts are lying vacant in various government departments and there is also a large potential of employment generation in panchayats. I want to give these jobs to young people like Rahul.”

