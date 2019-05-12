Yeddyurappa daydreaming about coming to power, 10 BJP MLAs in touch with us: Karnataka Congress leader

A senior Karnataka Congress leader Sunday claimed that about 10 BJP MLAs were in touch with his party. “From the day we formed the government, the BJP has been trying to topple it. It is not something new. A BJP leader has spoken about 20 Congress MLAs; today 9-10 BJP (MLAs) are in touch with us,” PTI reported Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan as saying.

Khan’s comments come two days after Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa said the longevity of the state government would depend on the decision taken by about 20 “disgruntled” Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

Khan accused Yeddyurappa of “daydreaming” about coming to power and declared he would retire from politics if the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government falls after the election results on May 23.

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hit out at the BJP over its claims and said the results would “shut the mouths” of those speculating about the fall of the coalition government.

“Earlier, too, they (BJP) had said the government will fall after Diwali, then Sankranti. They don’t believe in their statements themselves. They don’t have the guts, so they are making such false statements,” Rao said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him and would join the BJP once the saffron party won the elections.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee), on May 23 when the results will come, lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me,” PM Modi said a rally in Serampore last month.