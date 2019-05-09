Toggle Menu
Anjaan Aadmi Party, the unknown in the fray in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/lok-sabha-elections-2019-anjaan-aadmi-party-the-unknown-in-the-fray-in-delhi-5718301/

Anjaan Aadmi Party, the unknown in the fray in Delhi

Formed in 2015, the Anjaan Aadmi Party credits its inception to the '49-day government' of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013. "Arvind Kejriwal is our motivation, in that we entered politics because of him and our main fight is against him."

lok sabha elections, elections 2019, delhi elections, delhi voting, delhi elections, delhi voting day, anjaan aadmi party, aam aadmi party, aap delhi, delhi polls, new delhi constituency, new delhi polls, latest news, elections news, indian express
Anjaan Aadmi Party volunteers campaigning for New Delhi candidate Upendra Mishra (Special arrangement)

In the high-voltage contest among top three parties — BJP, Congress and AAP — in Delhi, a little-known political outfit has put up a candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Claiming to be a platform for the ‘anjaan (unknown), the unrepresented and the suppressed’, the Anjaan Aadmi Party has fielded 31-year-old Upendra Mishra from this high-profile constituency, where BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi, AAP’s Brijesh Goyal and Congress’ Ajay Maken are locked in a fierce fight.

“We are fighting for the less fortunate, including transgenders, the common man, the autowallahs, etc. That is how we want to make a difference,” said Mishra.

Formed in 2015, the Anjaan Aadmi Party credits its inception to the ’49-day government’ of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013. “Arvind Kejriwal is our motivation, in that we entered politics because of him and our main fight is against him,” party founder Ashutosh tells indianexpress.com.

The party that has only a handful of members relies on limited funding but believes strongly in door-to-door campaigning.

Advertising

Both Upendra and Ashutosh began their political journey in 2011 after Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement, which led to the formation of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s rise to power. Both were part of AAP’s door-to-door campaign teams during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2013. But Mishra and Ashutosh say they got disillusioned with the failures of the AAP government.

lok sabha elections, elections 2019, delhi elections, delhi voting, delhi elections, delhi voting day, anjaan aadmi party, aam aadmi party, aap delhi, delhi polls, new delhi constituency, new delhi polls, latest news, elections news, indian express
Upendra Mishra, Anjaan Aadmi Party’s New Delhi candidate

“My hopes were pinned on Kejriwal that sooner or later he will work on his promises. But now I have taken the responsibility upon myself to work for those very dreams,” says Mishra, who left his job with a telecommunications company to pursue his dream in politics.

When asked about their promises to voters, Mishra said he will talk about failures of the Aam Aadmi Party. “Corruption, unemployment, health sector, education, AAP hasn’t succeeded in anything,” he said.

Mishra, however, said his party will focus on the next Delhi Assembly elections. “The main focus will be on the Vidhan Sabha elections when we will release the manifesto,” he said.

About the name of the party which sounds similar to Aam Aadmi Party, Ashutosh said, “Party is there in every name, the only common word here is ‘Aadmi’. Besides, unlike AAP, we don’t call our party by the acronym.”

But the disillusionment with his former inspiration is all too evident. Expressing his disappointment with Delhi’s ruling party and its work in Delhi, Upendra recalls, “The condition is so bad under the present regime that when I was campaigning, I couldn’t even go to a toilet because there was none. Think about it!

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing': PM Modi to Mamata Banerjee
2 At Priyanka Gandhi roadshow in Delhi, many see image of Indira in her
3 Priyadarshini Scindia: The force behind Jyotiraditya Scindia's poll campaign