Lok Sabha polls 2019: Two killed in Andhra violence, charges of rigging in Bengal as elections kick off

Voting took place in 91 Lok Sabha seats across 20 states. A brief look at the polling:

Andhra Pradesh

Polling agents and activists of the TDP and YSRCP clashed outside booths at many places as voting began for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. One activist each from both parties were killed outside a polling booth at Tadipatri in Anantapur district. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of intimidating voters to reduce voting percentage to benefit that party, while YSRCP leaders Vijay Sai Reddy and S P Y Reddy accused TDP leaders of beating up its polling agents.

At Sattenpalle in Guntur, Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was attacked by alleged YSRCP activists who accused him of urging voters at Inumetla village to vote for the TDP.

When polling began at 7 am, 344 EVMs did not function properly, delaying voting at 110 booths. Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that 319 EVM issues were resolved in a couple of hours. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, “The percentage of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPAT units that had to be replaced in Andhra was 0.98%, 1.04% and 1.6%. This is not a high figure.”

At Guntakal in Anantapur, Jana Sena Party candidate Madhusudan Gupta threw an EVM machine and was arrested. He was reportedly upset as the EVM did not display the names and pictures of candidates properly.

Telangana

Polling was peaceful. It ended at 4 pm in Left-wing extremism-affected constituencies of Sirpur, Asifabad, Chennur, Bellampally, Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem and Aswaraopet. In other constituencies, polling ended at 5 pm. In Nizamabad, where a record number of 185 candidates were contesting, 12 EVMs were kept in each booth.

West Bengal

Barring stray clashes, polling was peaceful in the constituencies of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Opposition parties, including the BJP, lodged complaint with the EC, alleging rigging in booths where there were no central forces and intimidation of voters, while the TMC alleged that central forces were “working for the BJP”.

Nishith Pramanik, BJP candidate in Cooch Behar, sat on a dharna near the office of district magistrate Kaushick Saha, demanding repolling in 857 booths where central forces were not deployed. When police tried to evict him, a scuffle broke out between them and Pramanik’s security guards (CISF). Pramanik later held a meeting with the DM.

“Polling was peaceful,” said Vivek Dube, special police observer. “Three FIRs were lodged and eight persons arrested in connection with stray incidents in both constituencies. We have taken appropriate action,” said CEO Aariz Aftab.

Maharashtra

Barring three incidents of Maoist violence, polling was peaceful in seven Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha. Voters formed long queues even as temperatures soared to 40-45 degrees Celsius. An IED blast was reported at Waghezari near Kasansur in Gadchiroli. According to Collector Shekhar Singh, the blast stopped polling at Waghezari booth for a while. “It caused no harm,” he said.

At Parsalgondi in Etapalli tehsil, Maoists carried out another blast when a party of C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police was coming out of the polling station. They opened fire, which was repulsed by the commandos. Two policemen were injured. Near Tumdikasa village in Dhanora tehsil, Maoists opened fire at a polling party but the police repulsed the attack. The police also discovered a landmine near Titoda village in Etapalli tehsil.

Odisha

Elections to four Lok Sabha seats and 28 Assembly seats took place in Odisha. “People did not come to 6-7 booths though we had placed them in secure places,” CEO Surendra Kumar said, referring to Maoist-affected areas. According to reports, these booths were in remote areas of Malkangiri.

“We created a security umbrella. State police was vigilant. Polling was peaceful,” said B K Sharma, Odisha DGP in-charge.

Residents of Bhejipadar village in Kalahandi reportedly refused to cast their vote, citing apathy of political parties towards their demands since 2017.

Bihar

Four seats of Bihar voted on Thursday. As these areas were Maoist-affected, polling at several booths concluded at 4 pm. No major incident was reported, except at a Nawada booth where people threw stones at a police team after an argument. There were reports of poll boycott at Jamui and Nawada constituencies.

Arunachal Pradesh

Polling was held to elect members of the Assembly and two Lok Sabha MPs. Additional CEO Kangki Darang said that barring sporadic incidents of violence and damage of EVMs, polling was peaceful. Three persons were seriously injured in Tali Assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district after a clash between supporters of two parties, DGP S B K Singh said. Polling in 133 booths could not be conducted due to damage or malfunctioning of EVMs.

Tripura

CEO Sriram Taranikanti said, “Overall, polling process was free, fair and peaceful. Polling was dull in the morning and there were complaints of threatening voters and polling agents in some places. I visited some places myself. We found things were alright.”

Opposition parties raised allegations of rigging and demanded repoll in some booths. CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said that 460-odd polling booths were rigged by BJP supporters. The Congress alleged that 151 booths were rigged. The BJP denied the allegations, and challenged opposition leaders to provide evidence.

Nagaland

Deputy CM, home minister and BJP leader Y Patton arrived to vote wearing a BJP scarf, and allegedly voted more than once at a polling station in Tyui Assembly constituency in Wokha district. The state Congress tweeted, “Nagaland Dy Chief Minister Y Patton entering polling station wearing @BJP4India scarf and voting an unprecedented 8 times. Can @ceonagaland take cognisance of this illegal and blatant act?” Nagaland CEO Abhijit Sinha said, “We are looking into it. The DEO of Wokha district has been asked for a report on it.” State BJP spokesperson Kuputo Shohe said, “He did not vote multiple times. The ink was not placed properly the first time, hence he took it again. And we always wear the scarf. Leaders of other parties wear similar items to show support.”

Assam

CEO Mukesh Chandra Sahu said there were reports of malfunctioning of EVMs in some booths. “As per initial reports, around 100 VVPATS were replaced, while 20 units of control and ballot units were changed,” the CEO said.

Manipur

Ramananda Nongmeikapam, Joint CEO, said polling was peaceful but initially slow due to technical glitches. Seven ballot and control units and 59 VVPATs were replaced, he added.

Mizoram

CEO Ashish Kundra said polling was peaceful. “Many polling stations were too remote and communication problem persisted even as wireless back-up was in place, especially in the southernmost Lawngtlai district,” he said.

Meghalaya

Polling was peaceful amid reports of malfunctioning of voting machines from some booths, CEO Fredrick Roy Kharkongor said. He said an FIR was lodged against BJP’s Shillong candidate Sanbor Shullai for talking to mediapersons on the premises of a polling station when voting was on. Shullai told reporters that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not be implemented in the Northeast as long as he is alive.

Sikkim

Voters exercised their franchise to elect members of Assembly and one Lok Sabha MP. No violence was reported, CEO Ravindra Telang said.

Uttarakhand

Voting was peaceful, according to CEO Sowjanya. According to figures received by 5 pm, the highest turnout of 66.39 per cent was witnessed in Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat, where senior Congress leader and former CM Harish Rawat is up against Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep

Fifteen candidates are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. There was an increase of 21 polling stations, taking the total polling stations to 407. In Lakshadweep, poll percentage this time was 66 as compared to 86 in 2014.

(With PTI inputs)